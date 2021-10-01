XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,508,600.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $1,508,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $75.86 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 2.36.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

