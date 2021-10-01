TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Price Up 7%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.52 and last traded at $68.47. Approximately 16,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 690,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth $88,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

