Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Major Shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier Purchases 200,000 Shares

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $2,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.50. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

