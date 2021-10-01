Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 661,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 8,102,532 shares.The stock last traded at $86.31 and had previously closed at $85.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average of $90.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

