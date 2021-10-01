Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Down 3%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 16,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,239,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

CDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.