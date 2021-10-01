GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $12,712,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $4,382,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $126,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

