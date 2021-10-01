Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

FMNB opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 5,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Muransky purchased 9,096 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,229 shares of company stock valued at $242,212. Company insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter valued at about $3,875,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.