Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $133.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Get Exponent alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $120.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.30.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $654,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,419,000 after buying an additional 258,810 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after buying an additional 141,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,687,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Exponent by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,441,000 after acquiring an additional 106,403 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.