Swiss National Bank Sells 900 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of First Community Bankshares worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.16 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

