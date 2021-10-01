Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Movado Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOV. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 135,798 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Movado Group by 514.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 130,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter worth $3,415,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Movado Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $120,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $883,033. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOV opened at $31.49 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $725.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

