Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after buying an additional 150,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,254,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 33.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 254,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

CENT stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $103,946.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $327,698 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

