Zacks Investment Research Lowers CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CYBE stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $48.52.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%. Equities analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,572.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,034 shares in the company, valued at $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.