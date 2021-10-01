Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cohu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. Cohu has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cohu by 2.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cohu by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cohu by 21.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohu by 6.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

