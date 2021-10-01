Northam Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:NMPNF) Short Interest Update

Northam Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:NMPNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the August 31st total of 330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,122.0 days.

Shares of NMPNF stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. Northam Platinum has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Get Northam Platinum alerts:

About Northam Platinum

Northam Platinum Limited engages in mining, refining, marketing, and selling platinum group metals and its by-products in South Africa, Europe, Japan, Asia, and North America. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, iridium, ruthenium, silver, nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome deposits.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Northam Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northam Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.