Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Short Interest Down 65.0% in September

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $68,727,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $37,879,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $16,673,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $8,820,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $2,824,000. Institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMAM opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price objective on the stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

