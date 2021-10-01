Atalaya Capital Management LP Takes $2.50 Million Position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Skydeck Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ SKYAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.