Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Landec worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landec by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,038,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Landec by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,905,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Landec by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Landec by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 92,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Landec by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 559,733 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landec alerts:

LNDC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Landec stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $271.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Landec Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.