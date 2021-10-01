Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Accuray were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Accuray by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accuray by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.77 million, a P/E ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ARAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,380.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron C. Scott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accuray Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.