Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Willdan Group worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Willdan Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

WLDN stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $453.84 million, a P/E ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.51. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.73 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

