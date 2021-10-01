Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 659 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of SCHE opened at $30.48 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

