Canaccord Genuity Lowers Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target to C$6.50

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.71.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth $118,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

