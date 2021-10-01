-$0.13 EPS Expected for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of MRKR stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 988.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 201,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 32.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

