Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NN were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NN during the second quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the first quarter worth about $123,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $225.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.28. NN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

NNBR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at $217,818.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,000. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

