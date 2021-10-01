Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,964 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $478.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.43 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

