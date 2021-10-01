Rhumbline Advisers Sells 544 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NSSC opened at $43.08 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $790.56 million, a PE ratio of 97.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

