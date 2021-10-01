Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.13, but opened at $21.00. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 2,409 shares.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

