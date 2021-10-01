Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

NWBI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $150.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

