Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.20 target price (up previously from $1.10) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $242.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.88. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.26.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 122.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,969 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 189,308 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,695,248 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 913,847 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

