Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,416,000 after purchasing an additional 509,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.