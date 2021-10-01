DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE DRD opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $699.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.18. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is currently 82.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at $174,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DRDGOLD by 115.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 79.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.