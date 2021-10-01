Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 42,327 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,742,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,578,509.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $2,582,590.64.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $3,964,919.85.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $3,665,060.89.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $4,584,405.88.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $4,732,481.58.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $3,269,987.40.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $7,702,612.85.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $61.77 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

