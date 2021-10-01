Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 42,327 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,742,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,578,509.46.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $2,582,590.64.
- On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $3,964,919.85.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $3,665,060.89.
- On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $4,584,405.88.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $4,732,481.58.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $3,269,987.40.
- On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $7,702,612.85.
Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $61.77 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
