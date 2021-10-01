I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to report earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow I-Mab.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, I-Mab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $72.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

