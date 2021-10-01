Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 211,594 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 211,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $14,233,928.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $22,662,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $34,818,101.29.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $30,015,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $61.19 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.04, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,469 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,548,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

