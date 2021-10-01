Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,889 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,889 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,033,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 438.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 126,003 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTTR. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $560.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.80. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

