Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,467,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,231,000 after buying an additional 124,296 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after buying an additional 257,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 75.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after acquiring an additional 319,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

