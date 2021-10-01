Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $403,000 Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,976,000 after buying an additional 2,804,919 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,964,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,029,000 after buying an additional 522,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after purchasing an additional 699,111 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,441,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,148,000 after buying an additional 15,675 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE SPR opened at $44.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.