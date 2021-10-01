Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,447,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,836,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $11,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Advantage alerts:

FA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.