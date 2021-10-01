Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,129 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Exagen worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Exagen by 137.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exagen in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the first quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.54. Exagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a current ratio of 15.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.63 million. Research analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

