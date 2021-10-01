DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 24.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

DRH stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

