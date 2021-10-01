Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 85.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,493 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 38.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,399 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 3,968.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 634,980 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ichor by 160.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after buying an additional 304,930 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,170 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICHR opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.