Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 315 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Noah were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Noah in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Noah by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Noah by 42.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

NOAH stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CICC Research raised Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Noah Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

