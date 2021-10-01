7,686 Shares in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Shares of FLMX stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97.

