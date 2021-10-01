Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Zedge worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZDGE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 19.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Zedge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zedge by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zedge by 936.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zedge by 23.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 12,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $218,034.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot Gibber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,742 shares of company stock worth $1,365,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Zedge in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $13.36 on Friday. Zedge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $182.52 million, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.05.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

