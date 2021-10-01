The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT Raised to $46.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

HAIN opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,242,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,777,000 after purchasing an additional 242,324 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

