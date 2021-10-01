Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,009.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.63. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

