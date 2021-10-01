JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $108.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTAP. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 30.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.