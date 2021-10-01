The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €345.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €345.00 ($405.88) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €371.00 ($436.47) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €321.76 ($378.55).

ADS opened at €271.80 ($319.76) on Friday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €301.62 and a 200 day moving average of €293.20.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

