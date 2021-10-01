Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to C$15.50 at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEYUF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

