Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 65,361 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 328,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 216,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,466 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BGR opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

