Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.00 million, a PE ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 2.21.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

